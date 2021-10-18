Short Interest in RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Declines By 29.3%

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the September 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RADCOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded RADCOM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of RADCOM during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of RADCOM by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP purchased a new stake in RADCOM in the 1st quarter worth $3,002,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RADCOM by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 469,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 18,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of RADCOM by 2,032.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RDCM traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $11.30. 1,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,571. The firm has a market cap of $157.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.46 and a beta of 1.07. RADCOM has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.44.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $9.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that RADCOM will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-native network visibility, service assurance, and customer and service experience management. Its products include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

