Short Interest in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Declines By 32.0%

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the September 15th total of 35,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in RGC Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,034 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in RGC Resources by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 120,327 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in RGC Resources by 66.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,061 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in RGC Resources by 84.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,795 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 22.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered RGC Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ RGCO opened at $22.08 on Monday. RGC Resources has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $27.40. The firm has a market cap of $184.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.47.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 13.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that RGC Resources will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The company was founded on July 31, 1998 and is headquartered in Roanoke, VA.

