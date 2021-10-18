Short Interest in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Rises By 37.1%

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the September 15th total of 8,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,482 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 77,591 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,207,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 16,760.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 38,779 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 38,549 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $945,000. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SBR traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.31. 50,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,991. The company has a market capitalization of $631.46 million, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.83. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $45.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.53 and its 200-day moving average is $38.15.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 91.83% and a return on equity of 719.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.342 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

