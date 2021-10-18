Short Interest in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Increases By 70.1%

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100,000 shares, a growth of 70.1% from the September 15th total of 5,350,000 shares. Currently, 13.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 559.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $6.31 on Monday. Seres Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 3.87.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.12% and a negative net margin of 441.65%. The business had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCRB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

