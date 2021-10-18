Short Interest in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Declines By 31.9%

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the September 15th total of 51,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 80.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 45.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the first quarter valued at $222,000. 47.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAMG stock opened at $15.62 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average of $15.46. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The company has a market capitalization of $225.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

