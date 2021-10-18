Short Interest in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Declines By 31.7%

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the September 15th total of 6,410,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SSRM shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SSR Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in SSR Mining by 61.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,058,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,263 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in SSR Mining by 310.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,993,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,560 shares during the last quarter. Condire Management LP bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the first quarter worth $21,555,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SSR Mining by 15.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,811,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the second quarter worth $19,266,000. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SSRM opened at $15.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average is $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $21.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $376.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.84 million. On average, analysts forecast that SSR Mining will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.18%.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

