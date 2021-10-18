Short Interest in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Decreases By 26.6%

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,050,000 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the September 15th total of 21,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. Raymond James lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.36.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 32.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 112,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,135,000 after buying an additional 27,590 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,410,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $176,659,000 after acquiring an additional 460,000 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.4% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,632 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2,606.1% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 35,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 34,009 shares during the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMUS stock opened at $117.56 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.03 and its 200 day moving average is $137.22. The stock has a market cap of $146.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $107.56 and a 1-year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

