Short Interest in Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Decreases By 38.3%

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 38.3% from the September 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TOELY shares. Mizuho lowered Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tokyo Electron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

OTCMKTS:TOELY opened at $108.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.14. Tokyo Electron has a 1-year low of $66.56 and a 1-year high of $129.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.56.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Tokyo Electron had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 18.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tokyo Electron will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

