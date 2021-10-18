Short Interest in United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) Grows By 35.7%

United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the September 15th total of 42,900 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 248,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
United Time Technology stock opened at $5.49 on Monday. United Time Technology has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $107.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.88.
United Time Technology Company Profile
Featured Story: Strangles
Receive News & Ratings for United Time Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Time Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.