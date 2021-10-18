Short Interest in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Declines By 38.8%

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a drop of 38.8% from the September 15th total of 7,740,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on URG shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (up from $2.10) on shares of Ur-Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ur-Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

URG stock opened at $1.84 on Monday. Ur-Energy has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The company has a market cap of $360.41 million, a PE ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.72.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Ur-Energy will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URG. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 519.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 245.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 25.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.

