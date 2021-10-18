Short Interest in US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Increases By 30.6%

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the September 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
UCLE stock opened at $0.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $0.59. US Nuclear has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.38.
