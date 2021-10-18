Short Interest in US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Increases By 30.6%

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the September 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

UCLE stock opened at $0.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $0.59. US Nuclear has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.38.

About US Nuclear

US Nuclear Corp. engages in the design, building, and manufacture of radiation safety and monitoring instruments. It operates through the Optron, Overhoff, and Corporate segments. The Optron segment is located in Canoga Park, California. The Overhoff segment is located in located in Milford, Ohio. The company was founded on February 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Canoga Park, CA.

