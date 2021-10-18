Short Interest in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ) Rises By 39.9%

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, an increase of 39.9% from the September 15th total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VTIQ opened at $9.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $11.00.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

