Short Interest in vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) Expands By 39.2%

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the September 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Currently, 9.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VTVT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 117.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,758,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 950,546 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in vTv Therapeutics by 1,698.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 744,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 703,436 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in vTv Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 476,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 35,967 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 71.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 322,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 134,178 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 2,235.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 294,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 282,008 shares during the period. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of vTv Therapeutics stock opened at $1.47 on Monday. vTv Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $4.75. The firm has a market cap of $122.43 million, a PE ratio of -14.70 and a beta of -1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.16.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

