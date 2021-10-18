Short Interest in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Drops By 29.5%

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,810,000 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the September 15th total of 6,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 866,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPC stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.96. The stock had a trading volume of 555,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,351. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey has a 1-year low of $60.68 and a 1-year high of $82.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.74 and a 200 day moving average of $76.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.71.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The firm had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W. P. Carey will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.052 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.82%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WPC. Capital One Financial raised W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.83.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

