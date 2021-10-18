Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale lowered Siemens Healthineers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock opened at $33.22 on Friday. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of $21.20 and a 52-week high of $35.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.28.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

