Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) to announce earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sientra’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Sientra posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sientra will report full-year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.79). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.27 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 119.58% and a negative return on equity of 901.29%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink set a $8.24 price objective on Sientra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sientra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEN traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.46. 3,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,391. Sientra has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $9.14. The company has a market capitalization of $316.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.87.

In other Sientra news, insider Oliver Christian Bennett sold 3,615 shares of Sientra stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $25,051.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,747.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald Menezes acquired 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $40,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,484. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,698 shares of company stock valued at $59,002 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIEN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sientra by 1,287.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,640,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,948 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sientra during the second quarter worth $16,926,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sientra during the first quarter worth $11,419,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sientra by 74.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,543,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospect Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sientra during the first quarter worth $7,083,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

