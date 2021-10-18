Sigma Planning Corp Grows Holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 24,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management grew its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS SMDV opened at $63.80 on Monday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 52 week low of $51.23 and a 52 week high of $58.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.40.

