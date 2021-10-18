Signata Market Cap Tops $7.86 Million (SATA)

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 18th. One Signata coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000536 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Signata has a total market capitalization of $7.86 million and approximately $180,455.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Signata has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Signata alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00042382 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.67 or 0.00199805 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00089629 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Signata Coin Profile

Signata is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,079,317 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Signata Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Signata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Signata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.