Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Shares Gap Down to $22.54

Shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.54, but opened at $21.65. Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.82, with a volume of 700 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $652.68 million and a PE ratio of -54.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.51.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $15,820,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 1,198,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,425,000 after acquiring an additional 658,141 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 405.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

