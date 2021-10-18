Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Stake Lifted by EJF Capital LLC

EJF Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 194.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,489,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 983,076 shares during the period. Silvergate Capital comprises about 15.1% of EJF Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. EJF Capital LLC owned about 5.62% of Silvergate Capital worth $168,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $1,047,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ben Reynolds sold 11,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $1,218,724.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,381.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,214,913. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

SI stock traded up $5.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $164.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,559. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 72.83 and a beta of 2.60. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $187.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.69 and its 200-day moving average is $113.83.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 40.03%. Analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.67.

Silvergate Capital Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.