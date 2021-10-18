Simplex Trading LLC Invests $29,000 in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM)

Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 83.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 26.7% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 105,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 22,266 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 391.3% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 163,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,981,000 after buying an additional 129,863 shares during the period.

Get ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF alerts:

VIXM opened at $30.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.96. ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $43.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.