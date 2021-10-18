SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $168.41 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) will report sales of $168.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SJW Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $166.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $170.00 million. SJW Group reported sales of $165.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full-year sales of $573.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $570.48 million to $576.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $598.34 million, with estimates ranging from $590.00 million to $606.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SJW Group.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $152.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.58 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 11.04%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of SJW stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $67.48. 607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,249. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.92 and a 200-day moving average of $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. SJW Group has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $71.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.26%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SJW Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in SJW Group by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in SJW Group by 2,035.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in SJW Group in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

See Also: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SJW Group (SJW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.