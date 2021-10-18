SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SkillSoft’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.07). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkillSoft will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SkillSoft.

SKIL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on SkillSoft in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on SkillSoft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. initiated coverage on SkillSoft in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on SkillSoft in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on SkillSoft in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SkillSoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

In other SkillSoft news, CFO Ryan H. Murray bought 17,500 shares of SkillSoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.69 per share, for a total transaction of $187,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SkillSoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SkillSoft during the second quarter worth $178,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in SkillSoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SKIL traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $12.69. 3,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,360. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.49. SkillSoft has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $12.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

