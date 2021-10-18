Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) Short Interest Update

Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 134,400 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the September 15th total of 105,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Skylight Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Skylight Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skylight Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Skylight Health Group from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Skylight Health Group in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Skylight Health Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Skylight Health Group in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

NASDAQ:SLHG opened at $2.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.90. Skylight Health Group has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $113.16 million and a P/E ratio of -15.31.

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Skylight Health Group had a negative return on equity of 57.94% and a negative net margin of 63.94%. The company had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter.

About Skylight Health Group

Skylight Health Group, Inc engages in the operation of a proprietary electronic health record system. It offers primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, laboratory and diagnostic testing, and subscription-based telemedicine service It operates through the United States and Canada segments. The company was founded by Pradyum Sekar and Kashaf Qureshi in 2014 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

