Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Receives $209.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $209.17.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of SNA opened at $219.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. Snap-on has a 12-month low of $153.27 and a 12-month high of $259.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. Snap-on’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 9.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Snap-on by 1.9% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Snap-on by 33.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its stake in Snap-on by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

