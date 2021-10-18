SnowGem (XSG) One Day Trading Volume Tops $45,383.00

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 18th. In the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. SnowGem has a market cap of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003188 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 98.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

