SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Up 5.6%

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)’s share price traded up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.63 and last traded at $20.46. 636,652 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 13,431,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.38.

SOFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.92.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 17.29 and a quick ratio of 17.29.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $231.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.00 million. Equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 7,150 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,217,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,553,732.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 1,119,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $16,970,301.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 24,950 shares of company stock valued at $349,513 and have sold 1,145,663 shares valued at $17,366,901. Company insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 60.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.