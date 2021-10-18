Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) CEO Christopher L. Coccio Sells 3,800 Shares

Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) CEO Christopher L. Coccio sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $22,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SOTK stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.80. 83,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,305. Sono-Tek Co. has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $6.74. The firm has a market cap of $89.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of -0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.82.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Sono-Tek Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SOTK shares. TheStreet upgraded Sono-Tek from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sono-Tek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sono-Tek stock. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Sono-Tek as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L.

