Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $63.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $64.00.

SON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered Sonoco Products from a b+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

NYSE:SON opened at $61.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $69.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 52.79%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $32,202.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,528.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 19,611.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 31.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 0.6% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 99,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 57.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.