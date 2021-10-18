Southern Wealth Management LLP Acquires 229 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,927,000. Lcnb Corp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 46,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after buying an additional 8,865 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $155.03. 1,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,808. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $110.76 and a 12 month high of $158.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.77.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

