Southern Wealth Management LLP Buys 571 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Southern Wealth Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,585.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 7,341 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.92. 537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,083. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.94. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $69.16 and a 12 month high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

