Southern Wealth Management LLP Decreases Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Southern Wealth Management LLP trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 25.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 185,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,282 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up 4.2% of Southern Wealth Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $14,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,134,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,952,000 after purchasing an additional 912,328 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $54,107,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,129,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,387,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 319,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,319,000 after purchasing an additional 197,426 shares in the last quarter.

EFAV stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.95. 625,609 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.63 and a 200-day moving average of $76.40.

