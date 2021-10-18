Southern Wealth Management LLP Sells 339 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Southern Wealth Management LLP cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.8% of Southern Wealth Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.67 on Monday, reaching $231.40. 48,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,857,046. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $165.02 and a twelve month high of $234.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.80.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

