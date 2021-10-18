Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.09% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

SOVO opened at $14.17 on Monday. Sovos Brands has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $14.98.

