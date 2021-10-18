SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,247 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CWB. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,563,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,624,000 after acquiring an additional 84,476 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,504,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,208,000 after acquiring an additional 85,167 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,144,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 467,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,546,000 after acquiring an additional 24,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 371,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,973,000 after acquiring an additional 142,605 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CWB opened at $87.33 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.45. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $68.15 and a twelve month high of $92.97.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

