SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $47.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.09 and a 200 day moving average of $47.17. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a one year low of $33.21 and a one year high of $49.38.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

