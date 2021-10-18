Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 375,000 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the September 15th total of 297,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 268,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Splash Beverage Group stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.89. 122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,462. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Splash Beverage Group has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $8.94.

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Splash Beverage Group had a negative net margin of 439.60% and a negative return on equity of 1,987.52%. The business had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Splash Beverage Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Splash Beverage Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splash Beverage Group Company Profile

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the sale and production of natural and healthy drinks. It offers products under the brands of TapouT, Salt Tequila, Copa Di Vino, and Pulpoloco Sangria. The company was founded on September 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

