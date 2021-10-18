Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Shares Sold by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,043 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Spruce Biosciences worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Spruce Biosciences by 17.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 18,999 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Spruce Biosciences by 96.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after buying an additional 181,003 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Spruce Biosciences by 33.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Spruce Biosciences by 21.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after buying an additional 74,483 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 543.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 28,963 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spruce Biosciences stock opened at $4.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.95 and a quick ratio of 15.96. Spruce Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $35.60. The company has a market cap of $104.73 million and a PE ratio of -0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.84.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spruce Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spruce Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spruce Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

