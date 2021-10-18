S&T Bank PA Makes New $28,000 Investment in Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)

S&T Bank PA acquired a new position in Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ideanomics by 53.3% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 20,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 53.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ideanomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ideanomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ideanomics during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Ideanomics news, Chairman Shane Mcmahon sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $1,030,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ideanomics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

NASDAQ:IDEX opened at $1.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.55. Ideanomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $5.53.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 79.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ideanomics, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

