StakerDAO (STKR) Price Down 13.6% This Week

StakerDAO (CURRENCY:STKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. StakerDAO has a market cap of $1.04 million and $2,436.00 worth of StakerDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, StakerDAO has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. One StakerDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0570 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get StakerDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00065874 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00069737 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.00 or 0.00100758 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,614.21 or 1.00128487 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,688.85 or 0.05994707 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00023472 BTC.

About StakerDAO

StakerDAO’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,170,860 coins. StakerDAO’s official Twitter account is @stakerdao

StakerDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakerDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StakerDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StakerDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StakerDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StakerDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.