Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on STAN. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.23) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 601.29 ($7.86).

Shares of LON STAN opened at GBX 494.60 ($6.46) on Friday. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of GBX 345 ($4.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 451.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 470.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.34.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. Standard Chartered’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Naguib Kheraj acquired 50,000 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.47) per share, with a total value of £209,500 ($273,713.09). Also, insider José Viñals acquired 11,500 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 452 ($5.91) per share, with a total value of £51,980 ($67,912.20). Insiders purchased 121,500 shares of company stock valued at $53,088,000 in the last quarter.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

