Stansberry Asset Management LLC Buys 332 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,224 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 11.8% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $48,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. regents capital Ltd acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,155.72.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $1.10 on Monday, hitting $3,407.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,986. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,351.87 and its 200-day moving average is $3,377.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 59.42, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

