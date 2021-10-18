Stansberry Asset Management LLC Has $3.62 Million Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,985 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,401 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Comfort Systems USA worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIX. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 85.7% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 54,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 25,156 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter worth $496,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 324.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 18,158 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of FIX stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.48. 519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,751. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.62 and a 52 week high of $88.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.60 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 19.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.83%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

