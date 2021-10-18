STARSHIP Trading 3.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (STARSHIP)

STARSHIP (CURRENCY:STARSHIP) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One STARSHIP coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000607 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, STARSHIP has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. STARSHIP has a market cap of $7.13 million and approximately $20,314.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00066193 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.68 or 0.00070255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00101723 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,149.69 or 0.99969645 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,728.06 or 0.05996691 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00023666 BTC.

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC . The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STARSHIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STARSHIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STARSHIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

