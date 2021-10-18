State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys Shares of 3,100 TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in TTEC by 2.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in TTEC by 2.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in TTEC by 4.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in TTEC by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TTEC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.60.

In other news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 11,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $1,160,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,346,286.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $364,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,550,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,913,290.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,400 shares of company stock valued at $13,162,052. 60.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $92.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $113.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.22.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $554.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.22 million. Analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.61%.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

