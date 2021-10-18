State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $309,000 Stake in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,944 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Folketrygdfondet grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 7,977,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,070,000 after buying an additional 339,134 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 1,473.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,446,289 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,107,000 after buying an additional 3,227,297 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,441,604 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,151,000 after buying an additional 971,135 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,008,661 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,589,000 after buying an additional 503,293 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 894.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,242,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,035,000 after buying an additional 2,016,788 shares during the period. 36.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $9.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.89. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $12.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.78.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.43%. The business had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.75%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Pareto Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

