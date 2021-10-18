State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $339,000 Stock Holdings in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,644,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,096,000 after acquiring an additional 129,010 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Land during the second quarter valued at about $163,000. B&I Capital AG bought a new stake in Gladstone Land during the second quarter valued at about $8,278,000. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Land during the second quarter valued at about $1,278,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 120.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 60,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LAND opened at $23.05 on Monday. Gladstone Land Co. has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.09 million, a PE ratio of -67.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.95.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.27). Gladstone Land had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.0452 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.38%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LAND. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

