State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 100 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Kadant were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Kadant alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KAI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of KAI stock opened at $206.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.34. Kadant Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.14 and a 12-month high of $225.64.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $195.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.07 million. Kadant had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 777 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.60, for a total value of $159,751.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,696 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $339,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,878 shares of company stock valued at $4,752,290 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.