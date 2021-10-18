State of Wisconsin Investment Board Raises Stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 36.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tupperware Brands by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TUP stock opened at $23.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.87. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $38.59.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.38. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 92.72%. The business had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Tupperware Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 21st that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TUP. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $38.00 to $41.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.13.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

