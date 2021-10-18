Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Short Interest Update

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the September 15th total of 853,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 305,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

MITO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Stealth BioTherapeutics alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MITO. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Stealth BioTherapeutics by 234.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 78,804 shares during the period. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MITO traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $1.38. 10,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,252. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $2.58.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.